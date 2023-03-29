Driver in Deadly Pursuit Crash That Killed One and Hospitalized 9 Identified

The driver who is allegedly responsible for causing a deadly crash that killed one woman and sent nine others to the hospital has been identified.

The deadly crash took place following a high-speed police pursuit that started in Seal Beach and ended in Long Beach.

On Tuesday around 7:58 p.m. a Seal Beach police officer stopped a silver 2006 Lexus sedan for a traffic violation near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Marina Drive.

The car pulled over and the officer checked on the individuals inside -- a female driver and a male passenger.

The officer returned to their vehicle to conduct a records check on the driver when the passenger and the driver switched seats. The man began driving off leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

The driver fled northbound on Pacific Coast Highway toward the Long Beach area. After refusing to stop at around 8:05 p.m. the driver collided with multiple other vehicles.

The crash took place in the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 2nd Street in the city of Long Beach. The male driver immediately fled the scene on foot and the officer engaged in a brief foot pursuit. The officer then deployed their Taser subduing the male and taking him into custody.

Police have identified the male driver as 39-year-old Chaz Lamar Long of Antioch. Jail records did not indicate whether an initial court date has been scheduled. It was not immediately clear whether Long has an attorney.

Long and the woman both suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital. After searching the vehicle police discovered an infant in the backseat. The infant was also transported to the hospital for evaluation, said Lt. Julia Clasby from the Seal Beach Police Department.

During the crash, eight other vehicles were struck and multiple drivers and passengers were injured and transported to hospitals for treatment. A woman passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims and the condition of their injuries remains unknown.

Long was remanded to the Long Beach Police Department and it was later discovered he had an "outstanding federal no-bail warrant for weapons violations," according to police.

The Long Beach Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact Long Beach Police Department Collision investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), downloading the "P3 TIPS" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.