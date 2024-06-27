Crime and Courts

Police seek information in 4 street vendor armed robberies in Long Beach neighborhood

Four robberies of street vendors in the area were reported in the last three months.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Police are seeking information in four armed robberies of street vendors that were reported in the same Long Beach neighborhood over the past three months.

The robberies were reported between March 24 and June 25 near Cedar Avenue and Willow Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. In each crime, someone on a bike approached the vendors and demanded cash.

In three of the robberies, the robber pointed a firearm at the vendors. In one case, he grabbed his waistband as if he was indicating he was armed.

Police released the timeline below in a news release requesting help in the search for the robber.

  • March 24, 11 p.m., near Cedar Avenue and Willow Street
  • May 23, 11:40 p.m., near Cedar Avenue and Willow Street
  • June 18, 11:05 p.m., near Cedar Avenue and Willow Street
  • June 25, 9:57 p.m., near Cedar Avenue and Willow Street

The location is near a grocery store and several restaurants.

"In response to the recent robberies, we have increased our presence in the area to deter additional crime and to engage with the business and the community," police said in a statement.

A detailed description of the robber was not available.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact LBPD Robbery Detectives at 562-570-7464 or 800-222-TIPS.

