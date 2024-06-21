Owners of vandalized Long Beach businesses demand larger police presence

Ten businesses and nearly 30 cars vandalized or burglarized in two weeks has prompted Long Beach East Village business owners to demand more action from Long Beach Police.

“Whatever is happening right now, is not working,” said Julie Darrel, owner of BYO Long Beach. “This street alone, just about every business has been hit in some way or another.”

Several shops on the same street as BYO Long Beach were hit over the weekend. As a result, several business owners, like Darrel, carry tasers because of the increased danger.

“I’m keeping my head on a swivel seeing who is behind me,” said Stephanie Stomp, owner of Envy Beauty Studio off Elm Street. “I would like to see them get out of their cars and walk the neighborhood… they just pass by a lot of things, that if you were walking, you would be able to see what’s going on.”

Last weekend, police didn’t respond to the burglary call at a store on First Street for nearly four hours.

Long Beach Police Department told NBC4 in a statement that other calls took higher priority.

“During the time of this call for service, there were multiple arson incidents in the North Division area, a hit shooting… and a battery in the Downtown Entertainment District area,” wrote Hannah Ortiz, Long Beach Public Information Officer. “Officers responded when able, which was 3 hours and 51 minutes after the initial dispatch.”

Police have set up mobile camera surveillance in the neighborhood and business owners do pay for outside security and ambassadors.

But owners say that doesn’t deter like the physical presence of police officers walking the streets.

"Just take a walk around. See what’s going on,” said Stomp. “Just driving by is not the answer.”