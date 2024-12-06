Los Angeles

Los Angeles farmers markets can continue to operate thanks to partnership with Sweet Green

Eight farmers markets were going to close down due to funding issues until the salad restaurant chain stepped in.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

NBC Universal, Inc.

A beloved chain of Los Angeles farmers markets has been given a reprieve after nearly going away for good.

Executives at Food Access LA, a nonprofit that operates several farmers markets, said they’re partnering with a restaurant brand that will keep them solvent through at least 2025, a relief to market fans throughout LA County.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The offer to save the markets, located at eight different locations at various times of the week, is coming from Sweet Green, the fast casual eatery company that specializes in salads and boasts more than 140 locations across 13 states.

“It’s very socially conscious,” said Food Access’s executive director, Jennifer Grissom of the partnership. “They have a mission to make sure that people have fresh, nutritious ingredients in a fast way.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

She did not reveal how much money was involved in the contract but said the partnership will include “sponsorship” at each of the market locations: Hollywood, Atwater Village, Echo Park, Crenshaw, Central Avenue, the LA River, Compton College and Watts.

LA County Oct 17

Multiple farmers markets in LA County in danger of closing due to lack of funds

Beverly Grove 21 hours ago

Raising Cane's will not make case to take over historic Norms restaurant

In mid-October, Grissom’s non-profit issued a public plea for help, saying that foot traffic at the markets had fallen substantially because of inflation. Also, the markets’ business model had relied heavily on government grants, and many of those had dried up when the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

“We got to a place where it was not looking great,” said Grissom. “We weren’t sure which direction to take and what to do.”

But after weeks of searching, Sweet Green stepped in to save the day, giving vendors like Angel Iturbite at the South Central location a sigh of relief.

“If the market had gone away, it would’ve left a significant impact on the whole community,” Iturbite said. On a Thursday afternoon, his table of farm-fresh, hormone-free chicken eggs was nearly empty after a late morning rush. His offerings include quail and duck eggs, which are typically not available at the larger supermarket chains.

“We do intentionally place our new farmers markets in areas that do not have access,” said Grissom.

This article tagged under:

Los Angelesfood
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us