Spay and Neuter Cats for Free With LA Animal Services Through April 30

What to Know The program is available for residents of the City of Los Angeles who are 18 years of age or older.

Each household is allowed to have three cats.

Stray animals are excluded.

With kitten season approaching, LA Animal Services announced Wednesday that free spay/neuter surgeries are available to all cat owners in Los Angeles through April 30 to help prevent unwanted litters.

The spay and neuter certificates are available by going online or visiting an LA Animal Services Center -- there are six throughout Los Angeles.

Animal lovers in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus began, have banded together to take care of pets abandoned by their owners.

The certificates cover the cost of a companion animal's sterilization at participating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics and mobile spay/neuter clinics.

"Last year, LA Animal Services saw a 20% increase in the number of kittens being brought into our centers in May and June," said LA Animal Services General Manager Brenda Barnette. "By spaying and neutering your companion cat, you're helping to reduce unwanted kitten births in the city."

Last year, LA Animal Services saw a 20% increase in the number of kittens being brought into our centers in May and June. LA Animal Services General Manager Brenda Barnette

The program is available for residents of the City of Los Angeles who are 18 years of age or older. Each household is allowed to have three cats. Free spay or neuter surgeries are for companion cats only. Stray animals are excluded.

Once a certificate is received, it must be redeemed at participating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics, and mobile spay/neuter clinics within 10 days of issuance.

For more information, or to find participating veterinary hospitals,

spay/neuter clinics and mobile spay/neuter clinics in your area, visit

http://www.laanimalservices.com/general-information/spay-neuter/.

To find your nearest LA Animal Services Center, go to:

http://www.laanimalservices.com/shelter-locator/.

