Los Angeles

Home Depot Hiring for More Than 3,000 Positions in Los Angeles Area

The chain said applications were already open for the 3,156 positions.

By Heather Navarro

Home Depot

The Home Depot is looking to hire more than 3,000 workers in the Los Angeles area for their busiest season, and will aim to fill part-time and full-time positions.

The chain said applications were already open for the 3,156 positions, and encouraged interested candidates to apply online at this link, or text JOBS to 52270.

Pasadena 7 hours ago

Pasadena Postpones Vaccine Clinic Due to Hundreds of Sign-Ups in Registration Link Violation

Disneyland 3 hours ago

Disneyland Theme Parks to Reopen by Late April

los angeles county 23 hours ago

LA County May Move to Red Tier Next Week, But That Doesn't Mean Indoor Dining Will Be Back Immediately

Open positions include customer service, unpacking overnight freight and merchandise, and filling online orders for curbside pickup.

Warehouse positions were also available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

All positions would vary by store, the chain said.

Home Depot
The Home Depot is looking to hire more than 3,000 workers in the Los Angeles area for their busiest season, and will aim to fill part-time and full-time positions.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesJobsHome Depot
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us