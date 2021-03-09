The Home Depot is looking to hire more than 3,000 workers in the Los Angeles area for their busiest season, and will aim to fill part-time and full-time positions.

The chain said applications were already open for the 3,156 positions, and encouraged interested candidates to apply online at this link, or text JOBS to 52270.

Open positions include customer service, unpacking overnight freight and merchandise, and filling online orders for curbside pickup.

Warehouse positions were also available.

All positions would vary by store, the chain said.