Crews Battle Major Emergency Structure Fire in Green Meadows

Nearly 150 Los Angeles firefighters were battling a large structure fire in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday.

The fire was dubbed the "87th Place Fire" and was labeled a "major emergency incident," according to the LAFD, which said 148 firefighters were on scene as of 3:15 p.m.

The fire was burning in the 8700 block of South Crocker Street, east of the 110 Freeway and north of the 105 Freeway.

Newschopper4 was over the flames around 3:40 p.m., with firefighters in defensive positions battling the fire that could be seen for miles in every direction. The LAFD said the fire initially started as an "outside fire" before spreading into the large commercial building.

Around 4 p.m., the majority of the smoke rising from the structure was white in color, signifying that the fire crews had made significant progress on the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.