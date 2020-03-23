coronavirus

Los Angeles to Start Testing High-Risk Residents for Coronavirus

The online portal asks people if they are feeling any symptoms, and if they select "yes,'' a tab drops down for the user to input their contact information.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 18: A member of the health care staff from the Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) prepares to test people for the coronavirus in the parking lot of its Doris Ison Health Center on March 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. CHI said the testing for COVID-19 will be from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What to Know

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city is making novel coronavirus testing available beginning Monday to high-risk residents who are showing symptoms, and they can report their conditions through a new online portal.

The online portal, available at lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs, asks people if they are feeling any symptoms, and if they select "yes,'' a tab drops down for the user to input his contact information.

Those considered to be high-risk and eligible for testing include:

  • Those with symptoms who are 65 and older
  • Those with symptoms who have underlying chronic health conditions
  • Those who are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure (with more than 7 days of quarantine remaining)
Israeli Opera singer Irit Stark hit all the right notes as she sang to her father while he was in quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak. 

"Please help spread the word so we can deliver much-needed tests to as many vulnerable Angelenos as possible,'' Garcetti said in a Twitter post Monday.

It was not immediately clear how many tests the city has at its disposal.

More information on the city's response to the coronavirus outbreak can be found at coronavirus.lacity.org.

