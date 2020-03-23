Los Angeles to Start Testing High-Risk Residents for Coronavirus

What to Know Los Angeles is offering limited COVID-19 testing.

Only those considered to be high-risk are eligible for testing.

Visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs for more information.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city is making novel coronavirus testing available beginning Monday to high-risk residents who are showing symptoms, and they can report their conditions through a new online portal.

The online portal, available at lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs, asks people if they are feeling any symptoms, and if they select "yes,'' a tab drops down for the user to input his contact information.

Those considered to be high-risk and eligible for testing include:

Those with symptoms who are 65 and older

Those with symptoms who have underlying chronic health conditions

Those who are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure (with more than 7 days of quarantine remaining)

"Please help spread the word so we can deliver much-needed tests to as many vulnerable Angelenos as possible,'' Garcetti said in a Twitter post Monday.

It was not immediately clear how many tests the city has at its disposal.

COVID-19 testing is available today provided by @LACity. We're offering testing to Angelenos at highest risk first. Please help spread the word so we can deliver much-needed tests to as many vulnerable Angelenos as possible. Learn more & sign up for a test https://t.co/xI5QsjcEeN pic.twitter.com/WjSWCvpo5Z — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 23, 2020

More information on the city's response to the coronavirus outbreak can be found at coronavirus.lacity.org.