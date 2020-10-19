Jobs

Macy's to Host Virtual Job Fair to Hire Seasonal Workers

Macy's officials noted that their seasonal applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply and many stay with the company long after the holidays.

By City News Service

Customers walk out of a Macy's store
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Out-of-work Southern Californians can apply for seasonal employment with Macy's, which is looking to hire 6,100 holiday workers throughout California for positions at the company's department stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Macy's, which has 97 stores in California, is encouraging job seeks to submit applications now and will be filling seasonal work positions on Thursday, Oct. 22, during a holiday virtual hiring event where interviews will be safely conducted by phone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The quick and convenient process allows seasonal candidates to interview from wherever," according to a statement released by Macy's, which says it is offering competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, merchandise discounts and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

CVS 2 hours ago

CVS to Hire Thousands of Pharmacy Techs as it Prepares for More COVID-19 Cases, Rollout of Vaccine

Economy Oct 15

US Jobless Claims Rise to 898,000 With Layoffs Still High

Macy's officials noted that their seasonal applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply and many stay with the company long after the holidays -- about 1,000 seasonal workers last year were hired on permanently, and about one-third of Macy's store leadership started their careers during the holiday season.

"To support Macy's convenient shopping experience, stores will also offer a new, versatile role focused on picking and packing contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders," company officials said. Candidates can apply online 24/7. Open positions and additional information are available at macysjobs.com.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

JobsEconomy
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us