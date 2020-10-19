Out-of-work Southern Californians can apply for seasonal employment with Macy's, which is looking to hire 6,100 holiday workers throughout California for positions at the company's department stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Macy's, which has 97 stores in California, is encouraging job seeks to submit applications now and will be filling seasonal work positions on Thursday, Oct. 22, during a holiday virtual hiring event where interviews will be safely conducted by phone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The quick and convenient process allows seasonal candidates to interview from wherever," according to a statement released by Macy's, which says it is offering competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, merchandise discounts and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

Macy's officials noted that their seasonal applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply and many stay with the company long after the holidays -- about 1,000 seasonal workers last year were hired on permanently, and about one-third of Macy's store leadership started their careers during the holiday season.

"To support Macy's convenient shopping experience, stores will also offer a new, versatile role focused on picking and packing contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders," company officials said. Candidates can apply online 24/7. Open positions and additional information are available at macysjobs.com.