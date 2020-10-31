Escondido

Male Body Found in Burned Trailer in Escondido

The 71-year-old homeowner told deputies he had just returned home from fishing, heard a large explosion and saw fire as he walked out of his garage, officials said.

By City News Service

A body was found inside a burned trailer in an unincorporated area in Escondido Saturday.

The discovery was made around 2:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of Rocky Ridge Road, according to San Diego sheriff's Sgt. Agustin Rosas.

The 71-year-old homeowner told deputies he had just returned home from fishing, heard a large explosion and saw fire as he walked out of his garage, Rosas said.

The detached garage and some adjacent trailers caught fire, the sergeant said.

“All the residents were accounted for except for one,” Rosas said.

“After the fire department contained the fire, they discovered a male deceased inside one of the trailers.”

Sheriff's bomb/arson detectives conducted an investigation at the scene and the probe into the cause of the death is ongoing, he said.

