Forest Lawn Will Stream Its Día de los Muertos Celebration

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 1

Noon to 2 p.m.

Free on Forest Lawn's Facebook

Have you ever spent some time, as November dawns, in quiet repose, in order to lovingly honor the memory of a loved one, a dear friend, or someone you admired?

Or have you created an altar as October ended, a meaningful space full of marigolds, photographs, cherished mementos, and precious remembrances?

Then you've connected with the soul, spirit, and higher calling of a holiday that means so much to so many.

It's Día de los Muertos, of course, and while we will not be gathering in person in 2020 to reflect upon life, death, and the place between, we can find each other, and the hallmarks of the holiday as celebrated in LA, in the cybersphere.

For Forest Lawn will help Southern Californians make that bittersweet and yet joyful journey in 2020, thanks to a virtual presentation of its annual Día de los Muertos celebration.

The first day of November is when the historic cemetery will pause to pay tender tribute to the traditions of the holiday, which is marked each fall throughout Mexico, Latin America, and around Los Angeles, too.

The festivities begin at noon on Sunday, Nov. 1 and conclude at 2 o'clock, with a host of performances running the heart-gladdening, mood-meaningful gamut.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater will make an appearance on the livestream, as will Ballet Folclorico Internacional. There's also a religious ceremony on the schedule, and it will be presented in both Spanish and English.

Listen also for the brass-beautiful sounds of the Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Mexicana, and keep an eye out for "the larger-than-life" Catrina sculptures.

"The skeletal women symbolize the return of departed loved ones and are a reminder to be true to oneself and enjoy life," shared the venue.

"Each of Forest Lawn’s Catrina sculptures has her own personality, with distinct costumes and accessories inspired by the early twentieth century, the time period when Catrinas were first popularized by Jose Guadalupe Posada and Diego Rivera. In addition to the sculptures, there will be two live Catrinas."

It's all free to see via Forest Lawn Facebook page.