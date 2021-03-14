Man and Woman Shot While Inside Vehicle in Harbor City; Woman Dies

A man and a woman were shot by an unknown attacker in Harbor City Sunday, with woman dying at the scene, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Plaza Del Amo and Halldale Avenue, the LAPD's Harbor Division said.

The woman and man were both inside the vehicle when they were shot, police said, and the man is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the face.

The shooter left the scene on foot, the LAPD said.

No other information was immediately available.