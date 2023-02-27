Man Arrested in Glendale in Connection to Home Depot Robbery

A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Glendale Home Depot store, police said Monday.

Raymundo Bretado, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, was booked on suspicion of armed robbery, Glendale Police Sgt. Victor Jackson said.

The crime occurred on Feb. 23 in the 5000 block of San Fernando Road, Jackson said.

“Within the first hour of the store opening, a male entered the location and immediately went looking for the store manager,'' Jackson said.“Once he found the manager, the suspect lifted his shirt, revealing a firearm and ordered him to open the vault.”

Bretado is being held without bail, pending arraignment.

“During the arrest, detectives located a replica firearm, several thousand dollars in cash, and an orange Home Depot bucket,'' Jackson said.