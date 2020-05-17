Man at Illegal House Party Shoots Himself in Groin, Leg

A Hollywood Hills party with more than 100 people in attendance ended abruptly Saturday when a man accidentally shot himself in the groin and the leg, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the gathering at 1410 Miller Drive at 1 a.m., when officers learned of the shooting. The party appeared to be in violation of city's Safer at Home order.

"At the time nobody knew what was going on," said Officer Ruben Padilla of the Hollywood Community Police Station, explaining investigators first had to determine whether the gunman fired on purpose or not.

Padilla said the man had the gun in his waistband when it when it went off, by mistake.

A single bullet pierced the man's groin and leg, he said, adding he is now in stable condition.

The party was at an AirBnB-style short-term rental property with multiple units, he said, and the organizers are believed to be visitors to the area.

The investigation is ongoing.