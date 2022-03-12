Mid-City

Man Fatally Shot While Walking Dog in Mid-City Area of Los Angeles

The dog was not injured and returned home on its own.

By City News Service

A 52-year-old man was shot dead while walking his dog Saturday in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The man and his dog were walking at about 5 a.m. near the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, when a dark-colored sedan approached and stopped at the northwest corner of the intersection, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A suspect exited the car, words were exchanged and he then fired multiple shots at the 52-year-old man. The suspect got back into the sedan and drove the vehicle northbound on Genesee Avenue.

The victim was discovered at about 6:15 a.m. by a passerby, who called 911.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name will not be released until his family has been notified of his death.

The dog was not injured and returned home on its own.

The reason for the shooting is not yet known.

LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 213-382-9470 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

