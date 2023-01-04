Man Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Commercial Building

A man was found dead Wednesday in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

Paramedics were sent to the 800 block of South Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.

According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a 6 story commercial building.''

The circumstances of the death were under investigation.