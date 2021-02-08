Man Killed in Box Truck Crash on 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

A man was killed early Monday morning when his SUV rear-ended a box truck and caught fire on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the eastbound 101 Freeway at Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the box truck was taken into custody for DUI, the CHP said.

The SUV crashed into the back of the box truck, and the SUV's sole occupant, a 30 to 40-year-old man, died at the scene, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. There were no other victims.

Two eastbound lanes were open as of 4 a.m., according to the CHP. It's unknown when all lanes will reopen but CHP says they hope to do so by 6 a.m.