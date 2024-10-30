Homicide investigation underway after man on e-bike shot 5 times in Mid-Wilshire

The search for a gunman is on after a man driving an electric bike was shot multiple times in Mid-Wilshire on Tuesday.

Los Angeles police said it was notified of a shooting at 4:22 p.m. on the 900 block of South Victoria Avenue. There, a man believed to be in his early 40s was found unresponsive with at least five gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene.

“Now up to this point, and of course, the investigation is still evolving, we know that a male approached the victim on foot, fired multiple rounds at him, striking him, before entering a four-door sedan that fled southbound on Victoria Avenue,” said LAPD homicide detective Samuel Marullo.

Police believe this was a targeted attack, but it’s unclear if the shooter had any connection with the victim.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available. The getaway vehicle was described as dark-colored.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD’s West Bureau at 310-444-0701.