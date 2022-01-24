Man Shooting From Rooftop in Huntington Park, LASD Says

A man was shooting from the roof of a home in Huntington Park early Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No injuries were reported as of 6:30 a.m.

The active shooter was in a residential area at Sale Place and Santa Fe Avenue.

Tactical operations from the LASD and the LASD Sheriff's Enforcement Bureau were well underway at 6:40 a.m., and NewsChopper4 Alpha was near the scene to see authorities attempting to persuade the man off the roof.

The possibly armed man, atop one of the homes in the neighborhood, may have already discarded the gun around 6:40 a.m., but authorities were proceeding with caution and assuming he was still armed as they continued the negotiations.

The LASD responded to the call at 5:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.