Man suspected of taking brother to Mexico after fatal hit-and-run arrested

A 28-year-old man suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Pico Rivera was taken into custody nearly a year after the crash

Investigators said they believe Juan Figueroa Sanchez drove his 15-year-old brother to Mexico after the younger brother struck and killed one pedestrian and permanently injured a second, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The name of the younger brother was not released because of his age. He does not have a driver's license, authorities said.

Sanchez was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of felony child endangerment and aiding and abetting a minor, authorities said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Rooks and Rose Hills roads on March 12, 2023, during late evening hours to a report regarding two women critically struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Rooks Road whose driver refused to stop and render aid.

Investigators identified the two victims as 36-year-old Yesenia Sanchez and 35-year-old Virginia Saucedo, who were walking together along Rooks Roads near Rose Hills Road after attending an event.

Sanchez sustained significant injuries from the crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene, while Saucedo suffered severe permanent injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the 15-year-old boy or about the fatal hit-and-run crash was urged to call the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station at 562-949-2421. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.