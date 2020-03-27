Mapping Los Angeles County’s Coronavirus Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County surpassed 1,400 on Friday with 26 deaths reported.

Using data from the LA County Public Health Department, we've mapped out each city, district and area where the cases are being reported to give you a visual idea of where the cases are being reported.

So far, Long Beach has reported the highest number in LA County with 54 cases, followed by Melrose with 49 and West Hollywood with 42.

But the numbers are changing daily as hundreds of cases are under investigation and more testing facilities are coming online.