McDonald's Offers Free COVID-19 Vaccines at Some of Their California Stores

By Oscar Flores

McDonald's sign
McDonald's is partnering up with the California Department of Public Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at more than 70 locations beginning June 21.

The pop-up clinics will offer vaccines to McDonald's employees, their families, and the general public.

Those who get a vaccine at McDonald's will receive a coupon for one free menu item, according to the company.

No appointment or health insurance is required, and walk-ups are welcomed.

To check for participating McDonald's restaurants in your area, click here.

