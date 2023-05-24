 Metro Bus Driver in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed in Woodland Hills

A Metro driver was stabbed multiple times aboard a bus in Woodland Hills Wednesday and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers responded near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Erwin Street around 5:15 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect was arguing with the driver before the stabbing, according to Metro. It is unclear what led up to the argument.

The suspect was described as a 6 foot tall man, approximately 21 years old, with blonde hair. He was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Video of the suspect was taken by a camera on the bus, police said.

The suspect was last seen eastbound on Owensmouth Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to call 877-LAPD-24-7.

“Metro is shocked and sadden to hear about this heinous act ofviolence and is providing support to our employee and his loved ones,” Metro said in a statement. ``We will work closely with the LAPD to investigate this incident, identify and prosecute the suspect.”