Metro

Metro Plans Some Weekend Rail Suspensions

The work is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday and conclude at the end of service on Sunday.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Metro transit will temporarily suspend rail service on the C (Green) Line between the Lakewood and Vermont/Athens stations this weekend to upgrade signal systems, the agency announced Thursday.

The work is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday and conclude at the end of service on Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Metro said it will provide free bus shuttle service to the affected stations — which include Lakewood, Long Beach, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Avalon, Harbor Freeway and Vermont/Athens.

The J (Silver) Line's Harbor Freeway station will continue to be open and accessible.

On Friday, shuttle buses will run on the same schedule as trains. On Saturday and Sunday, they will run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and every 20 minutes at other times.

Metro recommended that passengers plan their commutes to allow for extra time.

Inglewood Jul 16

Inglewood Announces Citywide Parking Permit Restrictions Due to SoFi Stadium

Boyle Heights Jul 7

LA Metro Opens Vaccination Site Near Soto Station In Boyle Heights

LA County May 28

LA Metro Board Approves Free Transit for Students and Low-Income Riders

Regular C Line rail service will continue between Norwalk and Lakewood stations, where passengers will transfer to bus shuttles to continue their trip, and from Vermont/Athens to Redondo Beach stations, Metro said.

For those planning to go to Los Angeles International Airport, the LAX Shuttle G operated by Los Angeles World Airports will continue to run regular service from its usual stop at Aviation/LAX Station. Other options to LAX include Metro Lines 102, 111, 117 and 232.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

MetroTransitmetro c line
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us