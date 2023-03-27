Missing Pico Rivera Teen Found Miles From Her Home With Stranger

After three days of searching a 13-year-old is safe and finally back at home in Pico Rivera after she went missing.

Annahi Tejeda was found just a couple miles from her home Sunday afternoon and her family is thankful she's safe, but have a lot of questions about why and how she ended up in a stranger's home.

"I'm very happy she's back home," said Cynthia Lomeli, her mother.

For several days, friends and family of the teen looked for her or any clues of where she might be.

"Thank you so much for everybody that came out and helped tremendously thankful for everybody that came out, appreciate it," Lomeli said.

Tejeda left her home Wednesday night at 11:50 p.m. after a disagreement with her mother about her cellphone.

Surveillance footage showed Tejeda at a 7-Eleven a half a mile away from her home at midnight.

The LA County Sheriff's Pico Rivera Station asked for the public's help in the critical search. Hundreds of fliers with her photo were shared online and in the surrounding neighborhoods, which ultimately led deputies to her location in Montebello on 4th Street near Cleveland Avenue.

A witness recognized Tejeda and called 9-1-1 Sunday afternoon.

"Upon their arrival they saw Annahi exit from a detached converted garage at the complex, they detained her and contacted Pico Rivera Station and she was transported here for questioning," said Captain Jodi Hutak, of the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Department. "Also located in the garage was one male Hispanic adult, he was taken into custody without incident."

The identity of the man with Tejeda has not been released. He was arrested and booked on an unrelated charge.

"Pending the outcome of our investigation we will then know what additional charges will be added," Hutak said.

As the family waits to learn more about what happened, they want to thank everyone who helped in the search.

"People who did not know her, people from Norwalk other cities and states sharing her post and looking for her without knowing nothing of her," said Rocio Vacquez Tejeda, a cousin. "Just grateful and thankful."

Authorities have not shared how Tejeda came into contact with the man she was found with.