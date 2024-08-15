As residents and businesses in the San Fernando Valley neighbors are fearful whether their home or business would be next amid the spike in burglaries, the Los Angeles Police Department has deployed more resources and patrols to the area, Interim Chief Dominic Choi said.

“These are crews that are doing multiple burglaries in a particular area,” Choi said. “They are hitting not just LA – but multiple cities.”

His comments come as a Canoga Park shoe store became another victim of burglary early Tuesday morning. One of the suspects was arrested after ransacking the business.

LAPD investigators believe the recent burglary may be connected to others in the area, including the break-ins of a computer shop and a Tobacco store in Arleta.

Choi admitted that there has been a significant increase in burglaries in the area including Encino, Tarzana and Woodland Hills.

The LAPD is working with community volunteer patrols to help address the uptick in crimes, Choi said.

Last week, the LAPD hosted a safety meeting with those who live and work in the Valley.

“We take these crimes seriously – we need to know about them, so please report them be our eyes and ears,” Choi said.