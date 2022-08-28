Boyle Heights

Multiple People Shot After Bar Fight in Boyle Heights

Six people were shot after a fight broke out at the Holiday bar in Boyle Heights Sunday morning.

By Staff Reports

Six people were shot after a bar fight in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Holiday Bar on Whittier Blvd. around 1 a.m. that shots were fired and people has been injured.

After arriving police identified three individuals that had been shot and transported them to local hospitals in stable condition.

Following further investigation they learned that three additional individuals were shot and self transported themselves to local hospitals.

A group got into a fight and then a man took out a gun and began firing into the crowd, authorities say.

The man who fired was held down by patrons after the shooting until police arrived and arrested him.

This incident is still being investigated.

