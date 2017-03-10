NBC Live FAQ

What Is NBC Live?

NBC Live gives you live access to the NBC broadcast at home or on the go via NBCLosAngeles.com or the NBC4 Southern California app. Through NBC Live you can live stream your local NBC broadcast on your desktop or laptop computer or your mobile device.

How can I access NBC Live?

Sign in with your TV service provider username and password to start watching live.

What is a TV service provider?

A TV service provider is the company you pay to get your television service, such as a cable, satellite or a telecommunications company.

If you don’t see your TV service provider available now, check again soon. We continue to add additional providers to the list of those available for access to NBC Live.

Why am I being asked to sign in?

TV service providers play a key role in delivering our content through emerging technology platforms, like the web and mobile devices. It's through the support of pay TV service providers that we're able to bring live as well as on demand entertainment and news shows to subscribers at no additional cost.

Do I have to create a new account?

If you already have a username and password from your TV service provider, you do not need to create a new account — just verify your account information. If you have not previously set up an account with your provider, you'll need to create a new account. Please contact your TV service provider to learn more. If you're not currently a customer with a TV service provider, you'll need to become one to access the full range of NBC programming.

How do I verify my TV service provider account?

Select your TV service provider from the list. When asked, enter your account username and password; it's most likely the same information you use to log on to your account to pay your bill online. Don't forget to check "remember me" to avoid having to sign in each time you come back.

What if I've forgotten my username or password?

Most TV service providers offer a simple way to retrieve or reset your password online. Please contact your provider to learn more.

How to enable cookies in Safari for Mac?

To sign in with your TV service provider username and password, your browser needs to able to assign cookies to remember you; your preferences for cookies may be turned off. Enabling cookies for Safari on a Mac is easy. Here's how: From Safari's menu bar, select "Safari" and then "preferences" from the pull-down menu. Select the "privacy" tab. Change the setting from "block cookies and other website data" to "never." Refresh the page and sign in with your username and password.

How to enable cookies in Chrome for Mac and PC?

Our service needs to use cookies in your browser; most likely, your preferences for cookies are turned off. Here's how to enable user cookies in Chrome: Go to Chrome settings by clicking on Chrome in the menu bar, then selecting "preferences" from the drop-down list; you can also type "chrome://settings/" in the address bar. From the "settings" page (it should be selected in the left side menu navigation), go to the bottom of the page and click on the "show advanced settings" link, which will open up the privacy settings. Under the "privacy" section, click on the "content settings" button. In the "content settings" screen under the "cookies" section, ensure that the "allow local data to be set" is selected and "block third-party cookies and site data" is unselected.

Why am I not getting confirmation that my TV service provider account information is valid?

Your browser needs access to cookies.

When I select my TV service provider, nothing happens. Why?

Make sure you've disabled pop-up blockers for NBC.com in your browser settings.

Can I access NBC Live from my mobile device or tablet?

Yes. NBC Live is available on all iOS and Android handheld and tablet devices.

I do not have a TV service provider account. Can I still watch video on this app?

Yes. All video (short form and live) that is currently available on this site will still be available without signing in.

I’m having technical issues (i.e. frequent buffering, etc.) watching the live stream, where do I go?

All technical questions should be directed to the NBC Live support team. Click here to submit a ticket with the support team.