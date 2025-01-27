New disaster recovery center opens in Altadena

A new disaster recovery center has opened on Monday in Altadena to help families affected by the Eaton Fire.

The center is located at 540 W. Woodbury Road in Altadena. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Pasadena recovery center located at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center at 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. will close on Feb. 1.

A second center is open at the UCLA Research Park, formerly the Westside Pavilion in West Los Angeles at 10850 W. Pico Blvd.

The disaster recovery centers were opened to help provide resources for Los Angeles County residents affected by the January wildfires.

Services will be available to people who have lost records, including birth certificates, death certificates, driver's licenses and social security cards. People who have lost their homes or businesses can apply for disaster relief loans. Mental health counseling and other services will also be available.