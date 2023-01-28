No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out

As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming.

To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.

Virginia Robinson Gardens

A romantic stroll around the Robinson mansion is a nice escape from city life.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The photo opportunities are endless as you walk through the garden.

The mansion was one of the first homes built in Beverly Hills. It was known for hosting parties, with famous celebrities coming and going.

Enjoy a nice view of the mansion, all while enjoying the garden. But keep in mind, it is appointment based only.

Guests need to make a reservation ahead of time to be able to join a scheduled tour. Walk-ins are not possible to accommodate.

They are located at 1008 Elden Way. For more information on prices and scheduled tours visit their website.

Echo Park Swan Boats

Romantic strolls don’t just take place in the parks, they can also happen in lakes.

Head down to Echo Park Lake to enjoy a nice view of Downtown Los Angeles all while pedaling in a swan boat.

They offer night rides, which gives guests an opportunity to snuggle and enjoy the city lights.

It’s a cute date idea that can be accompanied with a picnic before or after the swan boat activity.

Reservations are required in order to secure a time.

It’s $12 per adult and $7 per child for one hour. They are open seven days a week.

They are located at 751 Echo Park Avenue. For more information on time slots visit their website.

Sherman Oaks Castle Park

Looking for a competitive activity? Head over to the San Fernando Valley to get a little competitive with a game of mini golf.

Sherman Oaks Castle Park is home to three activities: miniature golf, an arcade, and a batting cage.

Guests can choose one or do all and enjoy the snacks the park has to offer.

Hours of operation vary, so it’s best to check their website before heading there. Sherman Oaks Castle Park is located on 4989 Sepulveda Blvd.

For more information, visit their website.

Bonfire at Dockweiler Beach

A fun time at the beach, accompanied by dinner and s’mores in front of a bonfire with your partner is another romantic idea.

Not only does the beach offer a beautiful view, but the beach is near LAX which allows for a nice close view of airplanes arriving and departing.

Getting there early has its perks. It gives guests time to go for a swim, a stroll, watch the sunset, and finally wrap themselves in a blanket in front of the bonfire.

What better way to spend the day than with a special person.

Dockweiler Beach is located at 12001 Vista del Mar. For more information on parking, prices, and other activities visit their website.

Universal City Overlook

If you're not a fan of crowds, maybe taking a drive to a scenic view with that special someone is more your style.

Pack up some lunch, dinner or snacks and drive to Universal City Overlook located at 7701 Mulholland Drive.

Enjoy a nice view of the San Fernando Valley and Verdugo Hills all while eating some delicious food.

For more information visit their website.

Beignet Box

To make the day even sweeter, head down Ventura to Beignet Box.

As seen on The Princess and The Frog movie, Tiana’s famous beignets can now be found in Studio City.

If traditional Valentine's Day candy is not hitting the spot, then these beignets just might.

They come in different serving sizes, small or large, and can be accompanied with certain flavored syrups.

This is an affordable spot where you can go with your significant other and enjoy the sweet taste from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Beignet Box is located at 12265 Ventura Blvd. To find out their prices or other information check out their website.

Café de Olla

A small hidden restaurant in the city of Burbank is where Café de Olla can be found.

To avoid the busy crowds in other well-known restaurants on Valentine's Day check out this place.

They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

On top of that they have desserts for everyone to enjoy, especially on this holiday.

This restaurant was first established in 2015 in Burbank, California.

They have now opened another location in Monrovia. The location of the one in Burbank is 2315 W Victory Blvd. Hours vary depending on the day.

To find out more information visit their website.

Toasted Bun

For the night owls who love to sleep in and don’t like to wake up early, Toasted Bun is a great option if you want breakfast later in the day.

This is an all-American diner where breakfast is served at all times.

But they don’t just specialize in breakfast, they serve lunch as well.

Head over to Toasted Bun to enjoy the food and cute diner.

They have two locations, Van Nuys and Glendale.

The hours vary depending on the location so be sure to check out their website for more information.

Love You Latte

Perfect for the romantic occasion, Love You Latte is a coffee shop and cafe located in the heart of downtown Glendale.

They serve breakfast and lunch with hours varying on the day.

Enjoy nice cute drinks with latte art on them.

Their mission is to enjoy the simple things in life so be sure to enjoy every moment with your loved ones this holiday.

They can be found at 275 W Lexington Drive. Visit their website for more information on their menu and hours.

Korean Friendship Bell and Belfry of Friendship

To celebrate the day of love and friendship, head down to the Korean Friendship Bell.

Enjoy a nice view of the ocean as you appreciate spending time with someone special.

This is located at 3601 S Gaffey St in the city of San Pedro. For more information visit their website.