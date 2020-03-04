Video Captures an Extreme Case of Tire-Squealing Road Rage

A San Fernando Valley intersection was filled with tire smoke and rage Monday in a bizarre car-to-pickup confrontation that was caught on camera.

An arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been made in connection with this incident, which occurred Monday evening in the area of Victory Blvd & Laurel Canyon.

pic.twitter.com/0NVDI4riDE — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2020

In the video taken Monday at Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards, a driver in a white BMW sedan can be seen pushing a pickup through an intersection. The BMW's driver's side door was open and part of its dislodged front bumper was dangling as its shrieking rear tires created a cloud of smoke at the busy intersection.

The BMW then crashed into the side of the pickup in a crunch of metal as the two continued down the North Hollywood street.

It was not clear whether any other vehicles were damaged.

A person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the vehicle, in connection with the altercation, police said a tweet that included the witness video. Details about the arrest were not immediately available.