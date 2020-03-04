Road Rage

Video Captures an Extreme Case of Tire-Squealing Road Rage

A driver was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the bizarre case of road rage in North Hollywood

By Jonathan Lloyd

Ben Baller

A San Fernando Valley intersection was filled with tire smoke and rage Monday in a bizarre car-to-pickup confrontation that was caught on camera.

In the video taken Monday at Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards, a driver in a white BMW sedan can be seen pushing a pickup through an intersection. The BMW's driver's side door was open and part of its dislodged front bumper was dangling as its shrieking rear tires created a cloud of smoke at the busy intersection.

The BMW then crashed into the side of the pickup in a crunch of metal as the two continued down the North Hollywood street.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Decision 2020 1 hour ago

Southern California Election Results

Jackie Lacey 7 hours ago

LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey Comments on Early Election Results

It was not clear whether any other vehicles were damaged.

A person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the vehicle, in connection with the altercation, police said a tweet that included the witness video. Details about the arrest were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Road RageLAPDNorth Hollywood
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us