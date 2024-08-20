Northridge

Man pumping gas in Northridge shot in back by attacker with BB gun

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

By Jonathan Lloyd and John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man pumping gas at a Northridge fuel station was shot in the back Tuesday morning by an attacker armed with a BB gun, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting at a Speedway in the 19000 block of Parthenia Street.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The shooting, which authorities said appeared to unprovoked, was reported at about 6:30 a.m. The victim was at a fuel pump when someone approached from behind and shot him in the back, police said.

No arrests were reported late Tuesday morning. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"It's random, it's senseless,' said customer Rob Kirkava. "Obviously, it shows a lack of morality."

This article tagged under:

Northridge
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us