Man pumping gas in Northridge shot in back by attacker with BB gun

A man pumping gas at a Northridge fuel station was shot in the back Tuesday morning by an attacker armed with a BB gun, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting at a Speedway in the 19000 block of Parthenia Street.

The shooting, which authorities said appeared to unprovoked, was reported at about 6:30 a.m. The victim was at a fuel pump when someone approached from behind and shot him in the back, police said.

No arrests were reported late Tuesday morning. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"It's random, it's senseless,' said customer Rob Kirkava. "Obviously, it shows a lack of morality."