Aliso Viejo

OC District Attorney, Sheriff Provide Updates on Search for Aliso Viejo Serial Rapist

At least three women have been attacked in an Aliso Viejo park since January 2020.

By Staff Reports

The Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes will hold a press conference at noon on Monday to provide updates on the search for a serial rapist attacking women in Aliso Viejo.

According to a statement from the two offices, at least three women have been snatched off running trails in a park in Aliso Viejo since January 2020. Those women were choked unconscious in an attempt to sexually assault them, and one of the women was raped, the statement said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The updates on the search will be provided during a press conference, which you can view in the video player above.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

seeking justice Apr 16, 2020

Same Man Responsible for Two Aliso Viejo Park Assaults, Deputies Say

San Clemente May 22, 2020

Eight Protesters Arrested After Storming Fencing at San Clemente Beach

This article tagged under:

Aliso ViejoOrange CountyOrange County Sheriff's Department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us