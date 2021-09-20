OC District Attorney, Sheriff Provide Updates on Search for Aliso Viejo Serial Rapist

The Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes will hold a press conference at noon on Monday to provide updates on the search for a serial rapist attacking women in Aliso Viejo.

According to a statement from the two offices, at least three women have been snatched off running trails in a park in Aliso Viejo since January 2020. Those women were choked unconscious in an attempt to sexually assault them, and one of the women was raped, the statement said.

The updates on the search will be provided during a press conference, which you can view in the video player above.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.