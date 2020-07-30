Orange County to Resume Marriages at Honda Center

Starting Monday, couples can resume getting married at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen had to shut down his branch offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse on July 20 to help curb the most recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Couples with appointments were able to get married at a "soft reopening" at the Honda Center on July

17.

In April, Nguyen's office used the Honda Center's parking lot during the state's shutdown of most businesses and offices, which lasted through June when much of the lockdown orders were lifted. Another partial lockdown was ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom when COVID-19 outbreaks surfaced throughout much of the state.

The official reopening of the Honda Center at 2695 E. Katella Ave. as a marriage center will be on Monday.

The Clerk-Recorder's Office issued 3,900 marriage licenses and performed 2,500 ceremonies from April 10 through June 5, according to Nguyen's office.

"COVID-19 numbers are not getting better and demand for marriage

services isn't slowing down,'' Nguyen said. "Most of our neighboring county

clerk-recorders have closed their offices, which will likely lead to an

increase in demand for marriage services here in Orange County. I am very

grateful that Honda Center can accommodate us once again. I would like to thank

everyone at Honda Center and my staff for helping make this possible.''

Honda Center CEO Tim Ryan said he was happy to oblige.

"Since closing in March, we have looked for ways to utilize the exterior of Honda Center,'' Ryan said. "We are thrilled marriage services will resume at Honda Center and hopefully offer some joy to couples whose plans have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all doing our best to navigate these unique circumstances, and we would like to thank our partners at Honda for enhancing the experience with a special photo opportunity for these couples."

The newlyweds will get a chance for a photo opportunity with their wedding party courtesy of Honda, which will have a 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid decorated with fresh flowers on site as part of its photo booth.

When the couples arrive, they wait in their cars until a staffer from the Clerk-Recorder's Office calls them and directs them to a ticket booth for their appointment.

Couples only seeking a marriage license must not bring guests.

Couples getting married can bring one witness for the ceremony.

Couples must pay with a check or money order made payable to the Orange County Clerk-Recorder. Cash and credit cards will not be accepted. And

they must have a valid government-issued photo ID.

Couples must make an appointment. Walk-up customers will not be accepted.

The Honda Center's ticketing booths offer a protective barrier for the Clerk-Recorder's employees.

For more information, call 714-834-2500 during business hours or visit OCRecorder.com.