Pandemic Reshapes Day of the Dead Tradition But Celebrations Will Continue in SoCal

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations for the Day of the Dead will continue in Southern California, but in a different way.

El Día de Los Muertos, celebrated on November 1 and 2, is a Mexican tradition that pays tribute to loved ones who have passed away.

This year, all the events planned will continue the traditions, while placing public health COVID-19 protocols.

Several organizations have announced they will carry out their events virtually or by drive-thru.

Here is a list of events celebrating the Day of the Dead:

Drive-thru Altar in Pacoima: November 1 to 15

As of November 1, an altar of the Day of the Dead will be exhibited at Pacoima City Hall. Due to the pandemic, Councilmember Monica Garcia said an elaborately decorated altar has been created to remember all of the people who have died from COVID-19. People will be able to drive down Van Nuys Boulevard or walk along the sidewalk starting at 6 p.m. City Hall is located at 13520 Van Nuys Blvd.

Hollywod Forever - November 1 (virtual)

The largest event in Southern California at Hollywood Forever Cemetery will take place virtually with performances by Los Lobos, Buyepongo and Tropa Magia. The event will begin at noon by via live stream at stream.ladayofthedead.com

Calvary Cemetery in East Los Angeles: November 2-9

Catholic cemeteries, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and the Office of Religious Education will have altars created by students in remembrance of COVID-19 victims, Kobe and Gigi Bryant, Vanessa Guillen, and community members. The public will be able to see the altars from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Space will be limited due to the pandemic. Calvary Cemetery is located at 4201 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles.

Forest Lawn: November 1 (virtual)

Forest Lawn will continue its tradition of bringing authentic Día de los Muertos celebrations to the community with a virtual event that will include folkloric ballet, mariachi, Catrina sculptures, puppet acts and colorful offerings. You can enjoy this event from noon to 2 p.m. on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ForestLawn/.

Santa Monica: October 31 - November 2

Downtown Santa Monica and Santa Monica Pier will celebrate the important Mexican tradition of Dia de Los Muertos with a gigantic art installation on Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Pier featuring one of the most recognizable Day of the Dead figures by local artist Ricardo Soltero. For more information and safety rules due to COVID-19 check out downtownsm.com and santamonicapier.org

Grand Park: October 24 - November 4

Visitors can experience, hear, and learn about Day of the Dead traditions and see 11 altars located throughout Grand Park. The altars can be viewed from 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. in Grand Park between Grand Avenue and North Broadway.