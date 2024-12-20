LA Zoo

Two perentie lizards join the Los Angeles Zoo family

The LA Zoo scale-ebrates the birth of two new perentie lizards.

By Sahana Patel

Los Angeles Zoo

Two healthy perentie lizards, native to Australia, have successfully hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo for the first time in the zoo's history.  

The babies are doing well and eating, according to zoo staff. 

“It is incredibly rewarding for our team to experience success breeding this species,” said Byron Wusstig, LA Zoo acting curator of ectotherms. “This species is not endangered, but it is rarely seen in zoo settings outside of Australia.”

While the hatchlings continue through their early stages of life they will be closely observed by zoo staff in controlled environmental conditions that will facilitate their growth and won't be on exhibit during that time.

As of now, the adult male perentie, the father of the new babies, can be seen by Zoo visitors in the Zoo’s Australia section. 

Perenties are among the world’s largest lizards, reaching more than 8 feet in length.

This article tagged under:

LA ZooanimalsAnimals and Wildlife
