Permits will soon be required to keep permanent alfresco dining spaces in LA

Restaurant owners in Los Angeles who want to continue alfresco dining services will have to apply for a permanent permit before the end of July, the city announced.

The pandemic-era concept served as a lifeline for hundreds of eateries during the height of COVID-19 when restaurants began serving diners outside on sidewalks and streets. Now, the city of Los Angeles has announced those who want to continue taking part in the LA Al Fresco program must apply for a permit to permanently keep the outdoor dining spaces.

According to the city, temporary authorization of the outdoor spaces will no longer be valid without a permit after July 31. Business owners who wish to keep their alfresco spaces can apply online for the permits.

All businesses that want to continue to use outdoor dining in the City of Los Angeles need to apply for a PERMANENT Alfresco permit before July 31st.



There are fee reductions available for eligible applicants for a limited time.



“I just think it makes LA vibrant,” said Angela Marsden, owner of the Pineapple Hill Grill.

Like thousands of other restaurant owners, Marsden’s business survived the pandemic with the help of the outdoor eating program. She said she went all out in her outdoor spaces to appease customers.

“I’ve taken a parking lot and turned it into a nature park, you know? We have hummingbirds; we have apples growing on trees,” she said.

To help restauranters navigate the application process, the city included a tutorial on its website. It’s also created a small business fee reduction program for interested and eligible participants. Although the city’s website said the fee reduction program is “ending soon,” it did not specify a date.

