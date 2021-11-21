Person Killed in Overturned Vehicle Crash on Santa Monica Freeway

A person was killed Sunday when a vehicle overturned on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway at Arlington Avenue, in the West Adams district.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 6:06 a.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters located a single-car traffic accident with one patient entrapped," Stewart said. "An immediate extraction operation ensued and firefighter/paramedics accessed the patient to conduct an assessment. Unfortunately, the patient was beyond medical help and determined dead on scene."