Pet Dog Found Dead After Apartment Fire Was Put Out in Koreatown

No people were injured, but Humphrey said firefighters found a “lifeless” pet dog that could not be revived.

A pet dog was found dead late Thursday afternoon when firefighters put out a blaze in a Koreatown apartment.

Crews responded about 4:20 p.m. to the two-story apartment building at 910 S Mariposa Ave., near James M. Woods Boulevard, where the fire was reported in a rear first-floor unit, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took 30 firefighters about 13 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to Humphrey, who said the 16-unit, 8,271-square-foot complex was not equipped with fire sprinklers.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

