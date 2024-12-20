Police arrest suspected arsonist that set mattress on fire outside Eagle Rock gym

Authorities announced the arrest of a woman suspected of lighting a mattress on fire outside of a gym in Eagle Rock on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 of a fire outside the Lako Boxing Club on the 4400 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard.

Surveillance video from the boxing gym showed the woman lighting the fire and then walking away.

The suspected arsonist was identified as 48-year-old Marvella Salomon.

Video showed a woman setting a mattress on fire outside of a gym in Eagle Rock. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2024.

The gym’s owner tells NBC4 that the woman seen in the video is homeless and he has seen her in the past. Police did not confirm if Salomon was unhoused.

Salomon was arrested on suspicion of arson on a structure and arson of personal property. Her bail was set at $125,000.

Authorities urge anyone with more information on the incident to call Major Crimes at 213-486-7260. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.