Eagle Rock

Police arrest suspected arsonist that set mattress on fire outside Eagle Rock gym

By Missael Soto

Authorities announced the arrest of a woman suspected of lighting a mattress on fire outside of a gym in Eagle Rock on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 of a fire outside the Lako Boxing Club on the 4400 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Surveillance video from the boxing gym showed the woman lighting the fire and then walking away.

The suspected arsonist was identified as 48-year-old Marvella Salomon.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Video showed a woman setting a mattress on fire outside of a gym in Eagle Rock. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2024. 

The gym’s owner tells NBC4 that the woman seen in the video is homeless and he has seen her in the past. Police did not confirm if Salomon was unhoused.

Salomon was arrested on suspicion of arson on a structure and arson of personal property. Her bail was set at $125,000.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

Vision to Learn's mobile service provides students free eye exams, glasses

Immigration 4 hours ago

Victims testify at Orange County fake immigration agents court hearing

Authorities urge anyone with more information on the incident to call Major Crimes at 213-486-7260. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Eagle Rock
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us