Lockdown lifted at Fairfax High School after police search

Police responded to the area near Fairfax High School Friday afternoon in a search that was later determined to be a false alarm.
Officers responded at about 2 p.m. to the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. Nearby Fairfax High School was locked down.
Officers blocked nearby streets during the search, which began after a report of someone wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. The report was later deemed a false alarm, police confirmed Friday afternoon.
Video from NewsChopper4 showed several LAPD SUVs outside the high school.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.