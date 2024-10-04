LAPD

Lockdown lifted at Fairfax High School after police search

By Jonathan Lloyd

Police at Fairfax High School Friday Oct. 4, 2024.
NBCLA

Police responded to the area near Fairfax High School Friday afternoon in a search that was later determined to be a false alarm.

Officers responded at about 2 p.m. to the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. Nearby Fairfax High School was locked down.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Officers blocked nearby streets during the search, which began after a report of someone wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. The report was later deemed a false alarm, police confirmed Friday afternoon.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed several LAPD SUVs outside the high school.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us