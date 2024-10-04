Lockdown lifted at Fairfax High School after police search

Police responded to the area near Fairfax High School Friday afternoon in a search that was later determined to be a false alarm.

Officers responded at about 2 p.m. to the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. Nearby Fairfax High School was locked down.

Officers blocked nearby streets during the search, which began after a report of someone wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. The report was later deemed a false alarm, police confirmed Friday afternoon.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed several LAPD SUVs outside the high school.