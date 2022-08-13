Harvard heights

Police Investigate Possible Connection Between Street Takeover and Burglary

Police are investigating if a street takeover and a store burglary in Harvard Heights are connected.

By Mekahlo Medina

Police are investigating if a street takeover in Harvard Heights and the destructive burglary of an AutoZone store are connected.

The street takeover took place on the corner of Western Ave. and Washington Blvd. in the early morning Saturday.

Police were called around 2:40 a.m. where around 30 to potentially 50 cars were involved in a street takeover.

Soon after police responded to the takeover a burglary occurred at the AutoZone store at the same intersection.

The individuals involved in the burglary entered the store from the back of the building and once they were in there they ransacked multiple aisles, according to police.

A lot of property appears to have been taken although the exact amount is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made in the burglary.

Police are still investigating both incidents and are trying to determine if they are connected.

