Long Beach

Police Investigating Shooting Death in Long Beach

Officers received a call around 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, in the 1300 block of W. 16th Street.

By Staff Reports

Long Beach police are investigating the Dec. 26 shooting death of an unidentified adult woman.

Around 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to assist the Long Beach Fire Department with a gunshot victim in 1300 block of W. 16th Street, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

When they arrived at the scene, an adult woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was sitting in the front of "an SUV type vehicle" parked on the street, police said.

LBFD officers determined that the woman died at the scene.

Homicide detectives from the LBPD also responded to the scene, and are investigating for more details and a motive in the case.

The woman's identity has not yet been released, pending next of kin.

"Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Michael Hutchinson at (562) 570-7244," Long Beach Police said. "Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org."

