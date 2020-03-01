Police Kill Suspect After Taking Fire Inside Santa Ana Church

A suspect was killed Sunday after shooting at officers inside an Orange County church, Santa Ana police said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at Merchant Logo Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, located at 1100 S. Center St. in Santa Ana around 4:20 p.m., Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department said.
Officers went inside the church and the suspect shot at officers, Bertagna said, but no officers were injured.
A suspect with a handgun was killed, the corporal said.
Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a dead person covered by a sheet outside the church.
Police were investigating whether a second shooter was in the area, Bertagna said.
This is a developing story. Please check back to updates.