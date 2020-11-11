Santa Ana

Armed Robber Holds Down Santa Ana Laundromat Worker, Uses Knife to Steal Fanny Pack

The suspect first entered the business in the 1200 block of East McFadden Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday and fled the scene after the robbery.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Santa Ana Police Department

The Santa Ana Police Department Wednesday released footage from a security camera of a man robbing a Santa Ana laundry employee, holding her to the ground, and cutting the bag tied around her waist, known as "Fanny Pack".

The suspect first entered the business in the 1200 block of East McFadden Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday and after observing multiple customers at video game machines he attacked the woman, police said.

When the employee passed the suspect, he approached her from behind, took out a knife, pushed her to the ground and immobilized her, while he cut the bag she was carrying around her waist.

The suspect then fled the scene heading north through the parking lot.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 30, wearing a dark blue hoodie with the letters "HCI" on the left chest, also wearing dark blue pants.

Santa Ana Police detectives urged anyone with information about the theft to call them at 714-245-8323.

