Pomona

Police Officer Shot in Pomona, One Person Arrested

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pomona Police Department officer was shot Thursday night by a barricaded suspect, who was also shot by police. 

The department reported about 7:45 p.m. that the shooting occurred in the area of Angela Street and the 2300 block of Chanslor Street near the 60 Freeway, though details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

The shooter barricaded inside an apartment in the area, but was taken into custody just after 8 p.m. and treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

The officer was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital where he was expected to survive with non-life-threatening injuries to a leg and the shooter was taken to the same hospital with unknown injuries. 

Two other suspects are at large, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. 

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Pomonaofficer shot
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us