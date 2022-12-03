Anaheim

Police Wound Man in Anaheim Officer Involved Shooting

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was injured during an officer involved shooting in Anaheim Saturday.

By City News Service

An 18-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said.

Officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at a large house party in the 900 block of  South Sherrill Street, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.

Police arrived at the scene and at some point officers and a suspect who Carringer said might have been at the party confronted each other near the intersection of West Ball Road and Sherrill and police opened fire on the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers recovered a gun  at the scene, believed to belong to the suspect, Carringer said.

Carringer said no officers were injured during the shooting.

There was no further information available.

