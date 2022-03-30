Possible Suspect in Custody After Woman Shot, Killed in El Sereno Apartment

A woman was shot and killed at an apartment building in El Sereno overnight, and a possible suspect is in custody early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the possible suspect was brought into custody just after 4 a.m., as detectives spent much of the night investigating the apartment complex on Hyde Street.

The victim in the shooting lived on the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

NewsChopper4 Alpha was over the scene as police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shooting.

According to Jerry Gibson, a homicide detective at the scene, the victim was a 25-year-old woman, who was fatally shot in the neck. Her identity has not yet been released.

The possible suspect is a man believed to be in his early to mid 20s. That man stayed at the scene of the shooting.

The victim appeared to have been shot in the doorway of the apartment, where approximately three adults were gathered, according to that homicide detective.

The man in custody and the woman who was shot may have been roommates, the detective said, though the possible roommate relationship has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities were still conducting witness interviews around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"We're still early into the investigation, and looking into determining if it's actually a homicide or an accidental shooting." Detective Larry Burcher said.

Early reports from witnesses of a stranger in a dark-colored sedan driving up to the apartment complex, shooting and then leaving the scene were later found to be incorrect, authorities said.