Power Interrupted to More Than 11,000 Customers in Parts of LA City and County

2,400 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers and 9,000 SoCalEdison customers were without power during Tuesday's storm.

By City News Service

About 2,400 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were without power Tuesday morning, during a December storm that dropped record-breaking amounts of water on Downtown LA.

As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the following outages were reported:

North Hollywood, 725 customers;
Boyle Heights, 86 customers;
Vermont Square, 131 customers;
Vermont-Slauson, 1,317 customers; and
Harbor City, 152 customers.

And roughly two dozen outages affecting about 9,000 customers were reported in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County, according to Southern California Edison.

