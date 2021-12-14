Power Interrupted to More Than 11,000 Customers in Parts of LA City and County

About 2,400 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were without power Tuesday morning, during a December storm that dropped record-breaking amounts of water on Downtown LA.

As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the following outages were reported:

North Hollywood, 725 customers;

Boyle Heights, 86 customers;

Vermont Square, 131 customers;

Vermont-Slauson, 1,317 customers; and

Harbor City, 152 customers.

And roughly two dozen outages affecting about 9,000 customers were reported in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County, according to Southern California Edison.