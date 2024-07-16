Pursuit of stolen truck and trailer ends in crash in North Hollywood

The pursuit of a stolen truck and trailer belonging to a mobile business ended in a dramatic crash in North Hollywood Monday night.

The chase started in Ventura County and made its way across the 118 before coming to an end in the San Fernando Valley.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department chased the truck at around 10 p.m.

When the truck turned right in an intersection, the trailer flipped over and sparks flew, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

The trailer belonged to the owner of Matt’s Coffee, a mobile coffee business.

Just moments before the truck was stolen, an employee had been inside the trailer doing some work. The thief took the truck and sped off.

“My employee drove to my father’s house to do some maintenance on my trailer, and while he was in the back of the trailer somebody jumped in the driver seat and drove off,” Matt Schieltz, owner of Matt’s Coffee, said. “He was still in the back, he jumped out about a quarter mile away and he’s still in the hospital.”

The employee suffered from some road rash but is expected to be okay.

Video showed the pursuit driver jumping out of the truck and running away before being caught by officers and taken into custody.