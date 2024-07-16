North Hollywood

Pursuit of stolen truck and trailer ends in crash in North Hollywood

The trailer belonged to the owner of Matt’s Coffee, a mobile coffee business. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pursuit of a stolen truck and trailer belonging to a mobile business ended in a dramatic crash in North Hollywood Monday night. 

The chase started in Ventura County and made its way across the 118 before coming to an end in the San Fernando Valley.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department chased the truck at around 10 p.m.

When the truck turned right in an intersection, the trailer flipped over and sparks flew, bringing the vehicle to a halt. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The trailer belonged to the owner of Matt’s Coffee, a mobile coffee business. 

Just moments before the truck was stolen, an employee had been inside the trailer doing some work. The thief took the truck and sped off.

“My employee drove to my father’s house to do some maintenance on my trailer, and while he was in the back of the trailer somebody jumped in the driver seat and drove off,” Matt Schieltz, owner of Matt’s Coffee, said. “He was still in the back, he jumped out about a quarter mile away and he’s still in the hospital.”

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Encino 2 hours ago

Encino home targeted by burglars for the second time in a week

Los Angeles Dodgers 13 hours ago

Teoscar Hernandez becomes first Dodgers slugger to win Home Run Derby as he's crowned the 2024 Champion

The employee suffered from some road rash but is expected to be okay. 

Video showed the pursuit driver jumping out of the truck and running away before being caught by officers and taken into custody. 

This article tagged under:

North Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us